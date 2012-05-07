Thank You For Writing

I am sending this to thank Rudy Baum and the C&EN staff for the quality work all of you do in publishing the official organ of the American Chemical Society. Although not a chemist, I took more than my fair share of chemistry courses while obtaining my undergraduate and graduate degrees in other areas of science, and I have been a member of ACS since 1984. Speaking as a scientist and a lawyer, I cannot think of another publication that provides such a range of well-researched and well-written technical and nontechnical articles week after week. I look forward to each new edition, including the thoughtful editorials. Keep up the good work and your sense of humor.
By Michael C. White
Myersville, Md
