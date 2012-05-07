Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Nanotech Effort Gets Good Marks

by Susan R. Morrissey
May 7, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Nanotechnology Initiative has had a “catalytic and substantial impact” on the growth of the U.S. nanotech industry, according to a new assessment of the program. NNI is a cross-government effort to co­ordinate U.S. nanotech R&D across 26 agencies and programs. It is assessed every two years by the President’s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology, as mandated by Congress. In its fourth assessment, PCAST reports that NNI has enabled productive cooperation of federal agencies, helped transition lab discoveries into commercial products, and ensured that the U.S. remains the global leader in the field. For NNI to remain successful, the report recommends that agencies develop strategic plans for nanotech activities. In addition, the program should allow external, nonfederal experts to participate; develop metrics for assessing the impact of nanotech investments; and increase support for research on environmental, health, and safety issues related to nanotech, it says. President Barack Obama has requested a fiscal 2013 NNI budget of $1.8 billion, which is spread over 15 agencies. This is a 5.6% increase from 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Trump administration outlines 2022 R&D funding priorities
New Strategy For Nanotech Safety
U.S. Updates Nanotech Strategy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE