Winter Fluorine Conference Accepting Abstracts

The 21st Biennial Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Fla., on Jan. 13–18, 2013.
The conference provides a forum to discuss progress in modern fluorine chemistry including new developments in organic, inorganic, physical, and medicinal and biological chemistry.
Abstracts of up to 250 words may be submitted from May 14 until Sept. 24. For details, visit fluorine.sites.acs.org/21stwfc.htm or e-mail conference chair Michael Gerken at michael.gerken@uleth.ca or conference manager Vernar Beatty at v_beatty@acs.org.
