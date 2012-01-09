Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

ACS Award For Achievement In Research For the Teaching & Learning Of Chemistry

by Emily Bones
January 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stan Kerns, Contemporary Studios
Jones
Loretta L. Jones, faculty member in chemical education research at the University of Northern Colorado
Credit: Stan Kerns, Contemporary Studios
Jones

Sponsored by Pearson Education

Like many college students, Loretta L. Jones began her academic career without a clear path. “But I knew it would involve chemistry,” she recalls.

Jones, 68, earned a B.S. in chemistry from Loyola University, Chicago, in 1964. She then worked at Argonne National Laboratory while earning an M.S. in chemistry at the University of Chicago. After a stint in industry, she was ready for a change of pace. Teaching intrigued her, but no jobs were available. A new doctoral program in the chemistry department at the University of Illinois, Chicago, caught her attention, though. The innovative program—through which she earned two doctorates in 1979—involved chemical education research.

When she enrolled in the program in 1974, the field was relatively new and small. “Most science education research was done in colleges of education, where few of the faculty members had a chemistry background, so research into the learning of chemistry was being overlooked,” she says.

Jones was familiar with education pioneer Maria Montessori’s ideas about learning and was “fascinated by how she changed education by applying a simple principle: Watch the children and learn from what they need.”

“If they are not engaged,” Jones says about students, “they are not really learning.” Her goal has always been to create and investigate interactive learning materials that would engross learners.

Collaboration is a passion of Jones’s. “By its nature, research in chemical education is interdisciplinary,” she says. She has worked with cognitive psychologists, biochemists, and chemists to fine-tune ways of communicating chemistry in engaging ways. Since 1981, she has developed and evaluated multimedia methods to more effectively teach chemistry. She was also one of the first to promote the acceptance of chemical education research as a legitimate field of inquiry within chemistry departments. Jones has been a faculty member in chemical education research at the University of Northern Colorado since 1992.

As 2001 chair of the Gordon Research Conference (GRC) on Visualization in Science & Education, a biennial event that encourages multidisciplinary collaborations among educators, Jones could further enable science educators to share their creative ideas. “With the complexities that teaching with technology brings, these collaborations are increasingly important,” Jones says.

One of her greatest accomplishments came from her involvement with GRC. She worked with the National Science Foundation to make $5,000 minigrants available to conference participants to support collaborative visualization research in science education. “The response was amazing. These projects, based on very limited funding, went far beyond expectations,” Jones says.

As for Jones’s teaching methods, she “invited novel perspectives intended to challenge discussion and promote creativity,” recounts Resa Kelly, an associate professor of chemistry and science education at San José State University. Kelly is a former doctoral student of Jones’s.

Jones has mentored many students who have become teachers. So indirectly, Jones is responsible for the chemical education of thousands of students. “Jones’s most significant attribute, however, is her compassion,” says Jones’s former graduate student Sean Madden, now a math teacher at Greeley West High School in Greeley, Colo. “Her suggestions are always thoughtful and directed toward helping students achieve their goals.”

Jones will present the award address before the ACS Division of Chemical Education.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Norris teaching award goes to Stacey Lowery Bretz
Kudos To Teachers Unions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Morton Hoffman Receives Chemistry Education Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE