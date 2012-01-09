Raising Red Flags On Drug Design

Chemists evaluate the benefits of flagging problematic functional groups as a means of predicting drug toxicity
A year after being sold, Isochem sets a course amid evolving domestic competition
Firm uses an internal technology network to drive innovation and keep up with the pace of change
Science-related programs at DOE, NIH, EPA get appropriations for fiscal year ending on Sept. 30
Standing tall after a disaster makes Shin-Etsu the top choice for 2011
Tiny tubes’ coloration mechanism, different from other colorful materials such as gold nanoparticles, belies their metallic nature