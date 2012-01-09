Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 9, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 2

Volume 90 | Issue 2
Business

Raising Red Flags On Drug Design

Chemists evaluate the benefits of flagging problematic functional groups as a means of predicting drug toxicity

Flux In French Fine Chemicals

A year after being sold, Isochem sets a course amid evolving domestic competition

  • Business

    How 3M Stays Tech Savvy

    Firm uses an internal technology network to drive innovation and keep up with the pace of change

  • Policy

    Law Completes 2012 Federal R&D Funding

    Science-related programs at DOE, NIH, EPA get appropriations for fiscal year ending on Sept. 30

  • Business

    Company Of The Year

    Standing tall after a disaster makes Shin-Etsu the top choice for 2011

Science Concentrates

Materials

How Nanotubes Get Color

Tiny tubes’ coloration mechanism, different from other colorful materials such as gold nanoparticles, belies their metallic nature

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Diels-Alder In Brick, Countering Veggie Bitterness

 

