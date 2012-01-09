Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Another Form Of Oxygen

Computational chemistry: Model predicts insulating spiral-chain O4 structure at high pressures

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
At high pressure, oxygen is predicted to form a square spiral-chain structure like the one shown here, viewed along the c‑(top)and a-axes.
Spiral chain structure of O4, viewed along the c axis.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
At high pressure, oxygen is predicted to form a square spiral-chain structure like the one shown here, viewed along the c‑(top)and a-axes.

At pressures of nearly 2 terapascals (TPa), molecular oxygen forms a spiral-chain O4 structure with unusual properties, a computational study predicts (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1119375109).

Yanming Ma of Jilin University, in Changchun, China; Ho-kwang Mao of the Carnegie Institution of Washington; and coworkers used a computational method known as CALYPSO (crystal structure analysis by particle-swarm optimization) to search for structures of oxygen. In the past, this method has predicted the structures of known systems.

The researchers performed structural simulations over the pressure range of 0.02–2.0 TPa. The simulations predicted a previously observed molecular O8 structure, which is stable over the pressure range 0.008–1.92 TPa. At 2 TPa, they discovered the previously unknown O4 structure, which forms a square spiral chain with four oxygen atoms per turn. The structure is similar to sulfur’s high-pressure S4 phase.

“This spiral-chain form is the first monatomic form of oxygen. The oxygen atom is the basic constituent unit of the solid,” Ma says. “All other known forms of oxygen exist in the molecular O2 form where the basic constituent unit is the O2 molecule.”

The researchers were surprised to find that the new O4 structure is an insulator rather than a superconductor, like the low-pressure metallic O8 phase.

“Oxygen metallizes at the much lower pressure of 96 GPa, and at that pressure it looks like any other shiny metal,” says Malcolm I. McMahon, deputy director of the Center for Science at Extreme Conditions at the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland. “The conventional wisdom has long been that the application of high pressures metallizes materials. But predictions like this are now suggesting that transitions back to insulating forms may take place at extreme compression.”

Confirming such a structure “would be an extremely challenging experiment,” McMahon says, but with dynamic compression techniques such as those available at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, “it is no longer impossible.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Material sets superconducting record
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Argon reacts with nickel under pressure-cooker conditions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium forms stable molecules at high pressures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE