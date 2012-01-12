Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Canada Stays Strong

After a large growth in 2011, Canada will see modest growth in 2012

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

MODERATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Industry Association of Canada
Growth in sales of Canadian basic chemicals and resins will slow in 2012.NOTE: Sales figures are based on 2002 constant Canadian dollars converted to U.S. dollars at the average 2011 exchange rate of $1.00 U.S. = $0.99 Canadian. a Estimates. SOURCE: Chemistry Industry Association of Canada
This graph shows how Canadian basic chemical sales have been since 2002 and projected through 2012.
Credit: Chemical Industry Association of Canada
Growth in sales of Canadian basic chemicals and resins will slow in 2012.NOTE: Sales figures are based on 2002 constant Canadian dollars converted to U.S. dollars at the average 2011 exchange rate of $1.00 U.S. = $0.99 Canadian. a Estimates. SOURCE: Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

The past year was a strong one for Canadian chemical producers, and 2012 looks to be shaping up nicely as well.

Canadian chemical sales climbed 18% in 2011 to more than $25 billion, according to the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada. The industry performed well by most other measures, too. Production volumes increased 10%. Exports rose 20%. Combined operating profits for chemical companies climbed 61% to a record $4 billion.

“The numbers are really strong,” says John Margeson, manager of business and economics for CIAC. “We’re almost back to where we were before the recession hit us, which is pretty good considering we lost some plants.”

A survey of CIAC members reveals that Canadian chemical makers anticipate a modestly positive 2012. They expect sales to increase by 2%, volume to rise by 5%, but operating profits to decline by 11%.

Shale gas, which has caused a petrochemical revolution in the U.S., has had a mixed impact on the Canadian chemical industry. On one hand, it has reduced feedstock costs in Canada by bringing natural gas prices down. On the other hand, it has led to shortages of ethane in the country’s petrochemical hub of Alberta because the province is producing less natural gas for export to the U.S. Ethane is extracted from this gas for use in Alberta.

The country’s largest chemical producer, Nova Chemicals, is taking matters into its own hands. The company has signed a supply agreement with Williams Cos. to get a stream of ethane from Alberta’s oil sands. And it is planning a pipeline that will bring ethane up from oil fields in the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Nova is also seeking to tap into U.S. natural gas shale. It has signed supply agreements with Range Resources and Caiman Energy for ethane from the Marcellus Shale and a deal with Sunoco Logistics to transport the ethane from Pennsylvania to its chemical complex in Corunna, Ontario.

By lining up these agreements, Nova beat U.S. competitors to the punch, says Grant C. Thomson, Nova’s president of olefins and feedstocks. “It was a coup for Nova to really be in there first and put the first agreements together,” he notes. The company is executing a $250 million revamp of the Corunna plant so it can handle the extra ethane feedstock.

Nova is now conducting feasibility studies for potentially $1.5 billion in projects to expand the Corunna facility and build polyethylene plants in Ontario and Alberta. It expects to complete the studies by mid-2012.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical makers prime the feedstock pump
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Canada: A petrochemical spending rush is on
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ethylene Planned For North Dakota

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE