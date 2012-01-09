Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Changes Needed To U.S. Climate Program

by Cheryl Hogue
January 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. Global Change Research Program, the federal government’s overall science effort on climate change and related issues, needs several alterations, says a report from the National Research Council. NRC recommends that the program answer to a governing body that has the ability to compel reallocation of agencies’ funds to meet the program’s priorities. Otherwise, the program will remain a compilation of research projects based on the priorities of individual agencies participating in the government-wide effort, says the report, which was released last week. In another recommendation, NRC says the program needs to ensure that the government develops and maintains observation systems, meaning data-collecting satellites. “Valuable information is being lost every year such efforts are delayed,” the report says. Also, it recommends integrating social and ecological observations with data on the physical environment. Social science information is needed on the human activities—such as population growth, economic development, and technological innovation—that drive global change and affect society’s ability to respond to it, the report adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE