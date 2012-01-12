Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cleantech: Renewables Firms Will Look To Corporate Investors To Grow

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

RENEWABLES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dynamic Fuels
Solazyme will provide algal oil for this Dynamic Fuels facility in Louisiana.
Dynamic Fuels renewable jet and marine fuel facility in Geismar, La., which will take in used vegetable oil and algae oil from Solazyme for U.S. Navy contract.
Credit: Dynamic Fuels
Solazyme will provide algal oil for this Dynamic Fuels facility in Louisiana.

In 2012, cleantech firms will have to cope with lowered venture capital investment and shaky support from government, industry watchers say. On the other hand, corporate investors will seek out promising technology in sectors such as biobased chemicals, drop-in alternative fuels, water treatment, and agriculture.

The high-water mark for venture investing in cleantech was 2008. According to Dallas Kachan of consultant firm Kachan & Co., 2011 will yield the second-highest investment total, about $8.8 billion globally. He anticipates that 2012 will bring less funding to green technologies, especially those in the early stages of development.

“There are more indications than ever that some [large investors] are becoming increasingly reluctant to fund cleantech,” Kachan says. “They’ve been grousing about cleantech for years. But the politicizing of the Solyndra bankruptcy has amped the rhetoric higher than ever and will foster a self-fulfilling prophecy in 2012.”

Andrew Soare, a senior analyst at advisory firm Lux Research, cites Solyndra and defunct cellulosic ethanol maker Range Fuels as two strikes that lower the industry’s likability among government stakeholders. Calls for austerity will also give policymakers reason to cut cleantech spending, he adds.

“It will be necessary to wean off of government support to be viable,” Soare says. “Though not a death knell for industry, it could slow developers and less qualified companies looking to build facilities.” He suggests that private financing will be available but only for the least risky projects.

Biobased chemical firms, including Solazyme, Amyris, and Gevo, went public in 2011, but turning to the capital markets is not always the best move for firms that have little or no revenue, Soare warns. Many are taking advantage of the hype around cleantech or biotech but are still years away from commercialization.

Companies focused on alternative fuels and biobased chemicals will need to develop partnerships with corporate investors to help construct commercial-scale facilities. “There will be favorable terms for corporate investors to get technology or a stake in cleantech companies,” Soare predicts.

Soare’s research suggests that corporate investors are more interested in biobased chemicals than fuel-only technologies. But firms supplying renewable drop-in fuels such as diesel or jet fuel also look promising.

Meanwhile, Kachan says marine energy from waves or tides, sustainable agriculture, and water treatment technologies will grow from a small base this year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biomanufacturers will pursue small projects to weather the economic storm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cleantech industry ponders Trump presidency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cleantech: New Funding Will Be Scarce, But Scale-Up Plans Continue

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE