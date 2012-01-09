DuPont Is Selling Liqui-Box Business

The Houston-based private equity firm Sterling Group has agreed to purchase Liqui-Box Corp. from DuPont for an undisclosed sum. Based in Worthington, Ohio, Liqui-Box makes bag-in-box flexible packages such as those used in the food service industry to package dairy mix for milk shakes. DuPont Canada, a then semiautonomous DuPont affiliate, purchased Liqui-Box for $333 million in 2002. DuPont acquired full control of DuPont Canada the following year.
