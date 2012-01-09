Forma, Boehringer Sign Oncology Pact

Forma Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim have formed an R&D collaboration aimed at discovering small molecules that act against oncology-relevant protein-protein interactions. Forma will receive $65 million in up-front payments and research funding to screen for and optimize compounds over the next four years. It could get up to $750 million in milestone payments as well. Forma is based on science developed at the Broad Institute. It also has partnerships with Genentech, Eisai, and Novartis.
