IFF Settles Suit Over Cooling Agent

International Flavors & Fragrances has settled a patent dispute with V. Mane Fils over the sale of the oral cooling agent monomenthyl succinate, which is an ingredient in two IFF products. To settle a lawsuit brought in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, IFF acknowledges the French firm’s patents on the flavoring. The company says it will pay Mane a $40 million royalty, cease sale of one product, and negotiate terms for sale of the second product.
