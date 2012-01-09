Information Technology: Accelrys acquires drug lab software specialist VelQuest

Laboratory software supplier has acquired , a privately held specialist in drug development software, for $35 million. The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions for Accelrys, most important of which is the 2011 acquisition of electronic laboratory notebook provider Symyx.
“With the acquisition of VelQuest, Accelrys continues to execute on its strategy of providing a broad, flexible solution set for customers that depend on scientific innovation to bring new products from lab to market,” Accelrys CEO Max Carnecchia says. VelQuest products supporting current Good Manufacturing Practices in FDA-regulated labs will advance Accelrys’ ability to serve life sciences companies in late-stage research, he says.
Accelrys has been stepping up its biotechnology offering, most recently with a suite of genomics research tools for its Pipeline Pilot lab informatics software.
VelQuest’s paperless lab information and records management systems can also be used by Accelrys’ established customers, which include non-life-sciences research labs.
Michael Elliott, president of the consulting firm , says the VelQuest deal will support Accelrys’ interest in integrating downstream development processes, such as quality assurance and quality control, with Pipeline Pilot, thereby covering research from discovery to manufacturing.
The challenge will be integrating the Symyx and VelQuest products, Elliott says. “These products are on different technology platforms,” he notes. “Are they going to end up with two different products or one?”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter