Mitsubishi Companies Get New Leaders

Three Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings companies will get new leaders effective on April 1. Hiroaki Ishizuka will become president and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical, replacing Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, who will become chairman. Kobayashi will remain president of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings. Sister company Mitsubishi Rayon will get a new CEO when Hitoshi Ochi takes over from Masanao Kambara. At Mitsubishi Plastics, Takumi Ubagai will become CEO, replacing Hiroshi Yoshida.
