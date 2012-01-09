R&D Consortium Hooks AstraZeneca And Novo Nordisk

Enlight Biosciences, a research consortium created by PureTech Ventures with major drug companies and academic partners, has added AstraZeneca and Novo Nordisk as members. The firms will join Enlight’s five current partners, including Pfizer, Eli Lilly & Co., and Merck & Co., in developing technology to support their in-house therapeutic programs. “This partnership reflects AstraZeneca’s commitment to accessing and fostering innovation that exists outside our own labs,” says Menelas Pangalos, executive vice president for innovative medicines at AstraZeneca. Boston-based Enlight focuses on novel chemistries and production technologies, as well as molecular imaging, biologics, drug formulation, drug delivery, and biomarker development.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter