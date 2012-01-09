SABIC Cuts Ribbon On Indiana Facility

SABIC Innovative Plastics, the engineering polymers affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., has opened a 3,000-sq-ft high-performance polymers pilot plant at its Mount Vernon, Ind., facility. There, SABIC IP will produce custom formulations of Ultem polyetherimide resins; Siltem, a blend of Ultem and silicone elastomers; and Extem polyimide resins. Previously, the company says, its piloting work was done externally.
