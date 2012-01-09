Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Side-Chain Swap In Conducting Polymers

Substituting furan for thiophene creates flexibility in promoting nanostructural order in solar-cell polymers

by Bethany Halford
January 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Scientists who create organic polymers for solar-cell applications can now boost nanostructural order more easily using linear alkyl side chains, rather than branched ones. These researchers have known that linear substituents in polymers used to make photovoltaic devices improve structural order by reducing π-π stacking distances between polymer backbones. But polymers with linear alkyl substituents tend to be less soluble—and therefore less amenable to solution processing—than their branched brethren. A team led by Jean M. J. Fréchet of the University of California, Berkeley, and King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, in Saudi Arabia, now reports that swapping furan units for some of the thiophene units in the backbone of such polymers produces a material that maintains its solubility, even with linear alkyl side chains (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2089662). Using a polymer dubbed PDPP2FT-C14, the researchers created a bulk heterojunction solar cell with an efficiency of 6.5%, which outperforms solar cells with similar polymers containing branched side chains or polymers with entirely thiophene-based backbones.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE