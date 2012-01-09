Styrolution Unit Goes To Sun Capital

Styrolution has sold Elix Polymers, its acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene operation in Tarragona, Spain, to the European affiliate of Sun Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. Elix is expected to have sales this year of about $250 million. Styrolution is a 50-50 styrenics joint venture formed last year by BASF and Ineos. Regulators required the sale of the Tarragona plant as a condition of approving the venture. Sun Capital already owns the U.S. chemical businesses Emerald Performance Materials and Sonneborn. In 2010, it bought a DSM benzoates plant in the Netherlands.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter