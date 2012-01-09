Westlake Ups Size Of Chlorine Plant

Westlake Chemical is increasing the planned capacity of a chlor-alkali plant it previously announced for Geismar, La. Last fall, Westlake said the plant would cost up to $300 million and produce as much as 250,000 metric tons of chlorine per year. The company now says the plant will cost up to $420 million and have capacity for 350,000 metric tons of chlorine. To open in the second half of 2013, the plant will be adjacent to vinyl chloride and polyvinyl chloride plants already operated by Westlake. Dow Chemical and Occidental Chemical are also building new U.S. chlor-alkali facilities.
