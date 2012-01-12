Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

World Chemical Outlook

by Business Department
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Shutterstock photo of observation deck binoculars.
Credit: Shutterstock

Chemical industry executives entered 2011 with the knowledge that it would not be as strong as 2010, a year of brisk rebound from the Great Recession. That turned out to be the case, and now 2012 looks to be even weaker than 2011.

Going into 2011, trade association economists anticipated that chemical output growth would be 2.7% in the U.S. and 2.5% in Europe. In the end, the U.S. chemical industry logged a respectable 3.8% expansion, but Europe staggered in at only 2.0% growth.

The outlook for this year in the two mature economies is not pretty, as companies must confront sluggish local economies, reduced government spending, and cooling demand in Asian export markets. The American Chemistry Council (ACC) expects a 1.6% expansion in U.S. chemical output; the European Chemical Industry Council projects 1.5% European growth.

These lackluster dynamics are showing up in markets for paints, commodity chemicals, and many specialty chemicals. Construction chemical executives, for example, anticipate almost no growth for their products in the U.S. and Northern Europe this year and even a slight contraction in Southern Europe, where the most debt-laden countries are.

U.S. petrochemical executives can take comfort in the silver lining of low natural gas prices. Although demand for their core product, ethylene, is expected to rise less than 1% this year, companies are investing heavily in new plants on the conviction that U.S. products will be highly competitive globally when business improves.

And certain markets continue to do well. Agricultural chemicals should reap a good 2012 as farmers enjoying high crop prices do what they can to ensure large harvests. Pharmaceutical chemical companies anticipate high-single-digit growth based on better prospects in the drug development pipeline.

As usual, chemical demand in Asia and Latin America will outpace that in the U.S. and Europe, but even these regions are slowing. Notably, economic growth in important countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and China is expected to slip this year, although not to the anemic levels of the West.

T. Kevin Swift, chief economist at ACC, reported recently that “a global soft patch has emerged and has been centered in manufacturing.” With assessments like that, 2012 is likely to be a year for the chemical industry to endure rather than enjoy.

World Chemical Outlook was compiled by Assistant Managing Editor Michael McCoy, Senior Correspondent Marc S. Reisch, and Senior Editors Melody M. Bomgardner, Rick Mullin, and Alexander H. Tullo in New Jersey; Senior Correspondent Jean-François Tremblay in Hong Kong; and Senior Correspondent Ann M. Thayer in Houston.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
World Chemical Outlook 2014
Facts & Figures of the Chemical Industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
World Chemical Outlook

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE