Chemical Sector Weighs In On G-8 Summit

As world leaders prepare for the upcoming Group of Eight economic summit to be held in Maryland on May 19–20, they are receiving input from many sources. Among these are the chemical industry and a coalition of international science academies. Chemical industry trade associations are joining other groups to voice strong support for an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement between the European Union and the U.S. In a joint statement last month, the European Chemical Industry Council and the American Chemistry Council said that in light of the need to promote continued economic recovery, “we urge the EU and the U.S. to promote a trade policy which rejects protectionism at home and focuses on the opening of markets abroad.” Meanwhile, the group of academies last week issued a series of “G-Science” statements that recom­mend the engagement of scientists in solving three pressing global issues: meeting water and energy needs, building natural and technological disaster resilience, and estimating global greenhouse gas emissions. The G-Science statements are intended to also inform other high-level global events to be held this year, including the G-20 summit and the Rio+20 environmental summit.