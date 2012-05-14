Enhancing Cosmetics

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09020-cover-drywatercxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09020-cover-drywatercxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 14, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 20

Ingredient makers ramp up research in encapsulation and delivery systems

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 20
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Consumer Products

Enhancing Cosmetics

Ingredient makers ramp up research in encapsulation and delivery systems

Top 50 U.S. Chemical Producers

Sales and profits climb once again but capitalization wanes

Reviving Cold Fusion

After 20-plus years of outcast status, unconventional heat-producing nuclear reactions still seem plausible

  • Environment

    Space Suit In A Cave

    Austrian Alps provide a proxy for martian caves that could hold life

  • Business

    Wobbly Economy Pressures Earnings

    First-quarter chemical results vary widely by segment and geography

  • Policy

    Budget Battles

    Panel Calls For Reform Of Broken Federal Budget Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Fluoropolymer Drops Graphene’s Resistance

An easily made graphene-polymer film shows promise for transparent, flexible electrodes

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Edible Packaging, Sharks With Frickin’ Lasers

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT