Coherus Launches, Signs A Partner

Coherus BioSciences has been launched to follow a new approach to producing generic biotherapeutics, or biosimilars, for global markets. A team of process development scientists with experience at several leading biotech and drug firms founded the Redwood City, Calif.-based firm. To increase speed to market and cut costs, Coherus will operate through drug development, clinical research, and manufacturing partnerships. Its first deal is with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo to develop biosimilar versions of the autoimmune drugs etanercept and rituximab in Asia. Coherus says its pipeline includes five oncology and inflammatory disease therapeutics drugs.
