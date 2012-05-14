Deadline Approaches For Rising Star Awards

The ACS Women Chemists Committee (WCC) is seeking nominations for its Rising Star Awards, which recognize exceptional early- to midcareer women chemists across all areas of chemistry on a national level.
The award is open to female ACS members working in chemistry and chemical engineering. Applicants are typically no more than 15 years from having received their terminal scientific degree and have demonstrated outstanding promise for contributions to their fields. Self-nominations are acceptable.
Nomination packages should include a nomination letter; the nominee’s résumé or curriculum vitae; the nominee’s areas of expertise, notable accomplishments, publications, presentations, patents, and honors and awards; and a proposed citation for the award.
Winners will receive a $1,000 stipend to cover travel expenses to the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans, where they will present their research at a WCC-sponsored symposium.
For more details or to submit a nomination, visit www.acs.org/diversity. The deadline for nominations is June 1.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter