Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Picks Siloxanes For Assessment

by Cheryl Hogue
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Two methylsiloxanes are among 15 chemicals for which EPA will begin detailed hazard assessments during the next three years, the agency’s Office of Research & Development announced last week. In selecting decamethyl­cyclopentasiloxane (D5) and octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), EPA cites the high potential of these chemicals to affect public health and their widespread use. Both are used in personal care products. Appraisals of D5, D4, isopropyl alcohol, and chlorobenzene, among other chemicals, will begin in 2013 as part of EPA’s assessment program called the Integrated Risk Information System. The agency says it will start assessment of ethylene dichloride, mercury, and methyl mercury in 2014. Meanwhile, EPA is putting assessment of bisphenol A on hold while it waits for results of analyses of this substance from FDA and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. Also, the agency is scrapping plans to expand existing assessments of refractory ceramic fibers and the banned pesticide mirex “because they are no longer priorities for EPA.” The agency is withdrawing plans to assess alkylates, a class of chemicals found in gasoline, but would consider scrutiny of individual alkylates in the future.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA moves to regulate methylene chloride
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA plans broad review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court finds flaws in rule on phthalates in children’s products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE