Grants Foster International Partnering

Scientists from 25 developing countries will team up with U.S. researchers on projects that will benefit the developing world under the first round of awards from the Partnerships for Enhanced Engagement in Research (PEER) program. These joint NSF-U.S. Agency for International Development awards are focused on building scientific and technical capacity in the developing world by helping scientists abroad partner with current NSF grantees. Almost 500 scientists from 63 countries applied for PEER awards, and 41 of them from 25 countries were selected through a peer review process. The awards, which range from one to three years and provide a total of $27,000 to $300,000 per award, are in a wide variety of disciplines. For example, awardees will address drinking water quality in Kenya, study marine biodiversity in Indonesia and the Philippines, and monitor air quality over Ulan Bator, Mongolia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter