Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene-Amyloid Combo

Materials consisting of alternating layers of graphene and amyloid protein fibrils function as shape-shifting biosensors

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SHAPE MEMORY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Raffaele Mezzenga
This graphene-amyloid film shape-shifts when changing from dry (left) to wet (right) and back again; it rises about 20 mm.
This photo shows a nanocomposite with a graphene-to-amyloid ratio of 1:8 reversibly changing shape under different moisture levels: dry (left), wet (middle), dry a second time (right). It rises about 20 mm.
Credit: Courtesy of Raffaele Mezzenga
This graphene-amyloid film shape-shifts when changing from dry (left) to wet (right) and back again; it rises about 20 mm.

Nanocomposites made of alternating layers of graphene and amyloid protein fibrils could improve graphene-based materials for biological applications, scientists at ETH Zurich report (Nat. Nanotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nnano.2012.62). The fibrils stabilize graphene in water while preserving its two-dimensional carbon sheet organization, according to Raffaele Mezzenga and coworkers. The team made the nanocomposites by suspending graphene oxide in solution with different amounts of β-lactoglobulin and then reducing the graphene oxide to graphene. The nanocomposites’ conductivity decreased with increasing amyloid content, but even the least conductive hybrid was more conductive than pure graphene oxide films. By using vacuum filtration, the researchers obtained rigid, freestanding films sturdy enough to cut with scissors. The materials reversibly changed shape in response to changes in humidity, opening new possibilities for humidity sensors and moisture-activated switches, Mezzenga says. The team used the materials to make biosensors that measure enzyme activity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE