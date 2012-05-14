Huntsman Corp. Rolls Out Pigments

Titanium dioxide maker Huntsman Corp. has launched a new line of light-reflecting pigments. Huntsman says the new pigments, dubbed Altiris, can be used in any color of paint formula, even black. This can increase solar reflection by more than 100%, reducing cooling requirements in cars and buildings. Additionally, the company says the pigments can be used to reduce warping in plastics applications, such as vinyl siding.
