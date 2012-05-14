Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Japanese Firms Struggle To Profit

Annual Results: Earthquake and weak global economy take a toll

by Jean-François Tremblay
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

JAPANESE COMPANY RESULTS
[+]Enlarge
Profits shrink at most major firms.
Table shows that profits are shrinking at most major Japanese chemical firms.
Profits shrink at most major firms.

Profits at major Japanese chemical companies were generally lower in the most recent fiscal year, which ended on March 31, compared with the year-ago period. Companies blame the drop in financial performance on the weakness in the world economy and the earthquake that struck Japan in March 2011. Nevertheless, most producers remained profitable.

Alone among major Japanese chemical makers, Mitsui Chemicals, a producer of large-volume commodity chemicals, reported a small net loss of $12 million compared with a $301 million profit a year ago. Mitsui was hit by a $230 million reduction in its gross margins. Moreover, owing to a bleak long-term outlook, the company opted to write down the book value of its Japanese polyurethane production facilities by $140 million.

Japan’s top chemical producer, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, reported a 58% drop in its net profit compared with a year ago. Higher than expected tax payments were largely responsible for the deterioration. In addition, business conditions in Japan and abroad were weak, Mitsubishi says. The company also had to contend with earthquake damage at its main petrochemical complex in Kashima, which took about two months to repair.

Not all firms saw their earnings shrink. Shin-Etsu Chemical managed to raise its net earnings by nearly 1% to $1.2 billion despite suffering severe earthquake damage at its Japanese plants that produce polyvinyl chloride resin and silicon wafers. Despite disruption to its operations, Shin-Etsu was able to keep its gross margins at the same level as last year. To improve bottom-line profitability, Shin-Etsu shrank its foreign exchange loss to $5 million in the latest fiscal year from $110 million one year ago.

For the current fiscal year, Shin-Etsu says it is unable to forecast its profit and sales because conditions in the world economy are so unpredictable. Other Japanese firms are more confident: Asahi Kasei, a diversified producer of commodity and specialty chemicals, expects to boost its net earnings 20%. DIC, a major producer of inks and pigments, also expects to increase its profit 20% by improving how it runs its operations.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Profits continue to rise in Japan﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japan reaps benefits of closures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Japan pulls off another strong year

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE