John Scott Award To Glusker And Kuhl

Jenny P. Glusker, professor emeritus at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, and David E. Kuhl, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, have won the 2011 John Scott Award.
Glusker was cited for her contributions to the discovery of the chemical formula for vitamin B-12. Kuhl was honored for his pioneering discoveries that led to single- photon emission computed tomography and positron emission tomography.
The Scott Award honors men and women who have made outstanding contributions to the “comfort, welfare, and happiness” of humanity. It is funded through a trust administered by the board of directors of City Trusts, in Philadelphia, and includes a cash award, a copper medal, and a certificate.
