People

Nominations Sought For New AkzoNobel Award

by Linda Wang
May 14, 2012
AkzoNobel is accepting nominations for the first AkzoNobel North America Science Award, which recognizes outstanding scientific contributions by an individual conducting chemistry or materials research in the U.S. or Canada.

AkzoNobel launched the award in collaboration with the American Chemical Society during the ACS national meeting in San Diego this past March. AkzoNobel provides funding for the award, and ACS administers the award process and selects the award recipient.

The winner will receive a $75,000 cash prize, a certificate of recognition from ACS, and $2,500 to cover travel expenses to the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans, where the 2013 award will be presented. The award will be given out every other year thereafter.

For details on the nomination procedure, visit www.acs.org/awards and click on “Non-ACS Awards.” Nominations are due on June 22.

