Nova Chemicals Sells Styrenics Unit

Nova Chemicals is selling its performance styrenic resins business to PFB Corp., a maker of insulated building products. The business makes expandable polystyrene as well as its Arcel polystyrene/polyethylene resins used in packaging foam. The unit generated $7 million in operating profits in 2011 on $327 million in sales. Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed. However, Nova will acquire a stake in PFB and will hold two seats on its board of directors.
