Pharmaceutical Roundtable Seeks Proposals

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute’s Pharmaceutical Roundtable seeks grant proposals for research that will assist its medicinal chemistry initiative. The research will focus on optimizing the most widely used cross-coupling reactions in greener solvents with substrates such as heterocycles used in the pharmaceutical industry.
One grant of $50,000 for 12 months will be awarded. The deadline for receipt of proposals is June 4 at 5 PM EDT. For more information, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaround table or send an e-mail to gcipr@acs.org.
The roundtable is a partnership between the ACS Green Chemistry Institute and pharmaceutical-related corporations united by a commitment to integrate the principles of green chemistry and engineering into the business of drug discovery and production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter