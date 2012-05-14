Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Zeolites Don’t Mind Hot Water

Catalysis: Organosilyl groups stabilize workhorse catalysts for aqueous-phase reactions

by Stephen K. Ritter
May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Resasco
Zapata (from left), Faria, and Resasco examine a biphasic solution from a high-pressure reaction using their hydrophobic zeolite catalyst.
From left, Paula Zapata, Jimmy Faria, and Daniel Resasco of the University of Oklahoma admire a bottle solution from a biphasic reaction carried out using hydrophobic zeolite in a high-pressure liquid-phase reactor.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniel Resasco
Zapata (from left), Faria, and Resasco examine a biphasic solution from a high-pressure reaction using their hydrophobic zeolite catalyst.

Tacking hydrophobic organosilyl groups onto the surface of a common zeolite helps overcome the catalyst’s inability to function effectively when liquid water is the reaction medium, chemical engineers have found. The researchers believe their water-repelling zeolite could be a hit for high-pressure water/oil emulsion processing of biomass into fuels and chemicals. The protecting group strategy could also benefit other types of catalysts that are inhibited by water, they say.

Zeolites are aluminosilicate materials with reactive acidic sites and are widely used in vapor-phase refinery processes. They have a low tolerance for hot liquid water, however, which causes them to lose their crystallinity and catalytic activity.

Paula A. Zapata, Jimmy Faria, Daniel E. Resasco, and coworkers of the University of Oklahoma, Norman, reasoned that studding a zeolite’s external surface with hydrophobic octadecylsilyl groups would hinder diffusion of water into the zeolite’s pores and prevent the collapse of the framework structure (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3015082). They found by an assortment of X-ray, spectroscopy, and microscopy methods that untreated HY zeolites begin to fall apart within a few hours at 200 °C in aqueous reactions, whereas their functionalized HY zeolite retains its crystallinity, surface area, porosity, and density of reactive acidic sites under the same conditions.

The Oklahoma researchers tested the catalysts in common biorefinery reactions, such as dehydration of 3-pentanol to pentene and 2-propanol to propylene, as well as alkylation of m-cresol with 2-propanol. The functionalized zeolite outperformed unfunctionalized zeolites in product yield. It also was better in stabilizing the water/decalin biphasic reaction medium, which helps separate the products and recycle the catalyst.

The new zeolite “could represent a big step for biomass conversion,” says George W. Huber of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, an authority in biomass processing.

“Aqueous media is a great way to convert biomass into fuels and chemicals, because most biomass components are water soluble,” Huber notes. The Oklahoma team’s results “now suggest a way to modify zeolites so they can be used in water,” Huber says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Photocatalyst converts fatty acids to diesel and jet-fuel molecules selectively
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeolite membrane finds holey purpose in methanol synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nickel catalyst converts tough plant lignin into valuable chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE