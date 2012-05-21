Anita J. Brandolini, 56, assistant professor of chemistry at Ramapo College of New Jersey, in Mahwah, died at her home in Hillsboro, N.J., on March 10.
Born in Morton, Pa., Brandolini earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1979 from Drexel University, in Philadelphia, and both an M.A. in 1981 and a Ph.D. in 1983 in physical chemistry from the University of Delaware.
Brandolini spent the first 17 years of her career at Mobil Chemical in Edison, N.J., where she was a team leader and senior research chemist in polymer analytical chemistry. An expert in the nuclear magnetic resonance of polymer systems, she coauthored a book, “NMR Spectra of Polymers and Polymer Additives.”
She began a full-time academic career in 2000, accepting a two-year appointment at the College of New Jersey, in Ewing. She then taught at William Paterson University, in Wayne, N.J., and Fairleigh Dickinson University, in Madison, N.J., before joining the Ramapo faculty in 2007. She was also a course instructor for JEOL USA.
An enthusiastic educator dedicated to undergraduate teaching and research, Brandolini focused her work on the adsorption of polymers to surfaces and, more recently, the binding of dyes to nucleic acids.
Eager to spread her love of chemistry, Brandolini authored a book for children, “Fizz, Bubble, and Flash!” She also developed a website for children, Keys to Chemistry, and hosted a blog, Dr. B’s Science Lab.
Brandolini joined ACS in 1979 and served on the Committee on Project SEED and the Committee on Public Relations & Communications. She was active in the North Jersey Section, serving as a councilor from 1989 until 1991 and from 2008 until her death. Her term was due to end in 2013. Brandolini was named an ACS Fellow in 2011.
She is survived by her brother, Vincent.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter