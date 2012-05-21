Ever-Cleaner Auto Exhaust

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09021-cover-monolithscxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09021-cover-monolithscxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 21, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 21

Catalytic converters continue to advance as regulations further limit emissions of NOx and other pollutants

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 21
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Ever-Cleaner Auto Exhaust

Catalytic converters continue to advance as regulations further limit emissions of NOx and other pollutants

Bosutinib Buyer Beware

The wrong isomer has been sold under the name of the cancer-fighting compound

Launching A Green Economy

Summit in Rio de Janeiro will set the course for international efforts on sustainable development for years to come

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Smoking Guns

    Raman signatures of gunshot residue differentiate ammunition type and caliber

  • Agriculture

    War On Weeds

    New crop traits that allow use of older herbicides may help farmers manage resistant weeds

  • Pharmaceuticals

    FDA User Fee Bills Move Swiftly

    Legislation clears congressional committees with strong bipartisan support

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

How Copper Gets Its Green Patina

Time-lapse synchrotron X-ray diffraction provides a first glimpse of the growth of aesthetic nantokite on copper-clad buildings

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Space Mining, Rubber Chicken Takes Flight

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT