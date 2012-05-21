Bristol-Myers Joins With Tsinghua

In its first drug discovery collaboration in China, Bristol-Myers Squibb will fund research at Tsinghua University’s School of Life Sciences, in Beijing. In an effort spanning several years, Tsinghua will work on behalf of BMS to identify and validate new targets in oncology and immunoscience. The two will also work together in structural biology and mapping the three-dimensional structure of protein targets.
