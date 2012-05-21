Cal Y. Meyers, 84, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Emeritus at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, died on March 16.
Born in Utica, N.Y., Meyers earned a B.A. in chemistry from Cornell University in 1948 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1951, under Harold R. Snyder. He was a postdoctoral scholar at Princeton University with Edward C. Kendall.
Meyers began his career at Union Carbide, where he worked for seven years. Later, he taught at the University of Bologna, in Italy, and the University of California, Los Angeles. He joined the Southern Illinois University faculty in 1964, serving on numerous chemistry department and university committees.
In the field of organic chemistry, he authored 130 scientific articles and was credited with 22 patents.
He established the Meyers Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Organic & Medicinal Chemistry in 2000 and endowed it to continue to operate for generations. Meyers was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
An outspoken defender of civil rights, Meyers helped found the Southern Illinois Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. He was a talented musician, playing jazz trumpet.
Meyers is survived by his former wife, Vera Kolb; sister, Sally Schwartz; one nephew; and two nieces.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter