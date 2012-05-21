Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

How Copper Gets Its Green Patina

Time-lapse synchrotron X-ray diffraction provides a first glimpse of the growth of aesthetic nantokite on copper-clad buildings

by Sarah Everts
May 21, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Matthiasb/Wikipedia Commons
Researchers used X-ray synchrotron radiation to determine how copper corrodes to nantokite, as seen on the roof of Minneapolis City Hall.
Minneapolis City Hall
Credit: Matthiasb/Wikipedia Commons
Researchers used X-ray synchrotron radiation to determine how copper corrodes to nantokite, as seen on the roof of Minneapolis City Hall.

Most people wandering past a building with copper siding or roofing have noticed that the metal corrodes into a potpourri of pretty green minerals, one of which is cuprous chloride (CuCl), called nantokite. Now, researchers led by Annemie Adriaens of Ghent University, in Belgium, have used time-lapse synchrotron X-ray diffraction to take a first glimpse of the growth of nantokite on copper (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac300457e). The research will help architects and do-it-yourselfers who want to purposely elicit the green corrosion in copper-clad buildings, as well as conservation scientists who want to understand how copper objects corrode, Adriaens says. The team produced nantokite in a synchrotron sample cell via two known methods: The first technique coats cupric chloride (CuCl2) on copper in the absence of air, whereas the second technique simply drops cupric chloride on copper in the presence of air. The researchers found that the rustic green patina appears whether or not the reaction is exposed to air. However, they noticed that rinsing nantokite in water after the reaction was complete—a typical protocol in do-it-yourself recipes—caused side reactions that produced red cuprite (Cu2O) and greenish paratacamite [Cu2(OH)3Cl].

GOING GREEN: A copper ingot from Crete displaying corrosion. Chris 73/Wikimedia Commons

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Washing away a stain
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Eating through iron
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: ‘Crystal Landscape’﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE