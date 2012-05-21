Cytec To Sell Adhesives Unit

Cytec Industries has agreed to sell its pressure-sensitive adhesives unit to Germany’s Henkel for $105 million. The business makes emulsion, solvent-borne, and UV-curable pressure-sensitive adhesives, which are used in applications such as tapes and labels. The unit, which employs 80 people, had sales of $94 million in 2011. The sale is part of a Cytec initiative to focus on faster-growing businesses. CEO Shane Fleming says Cytec is still evaluating the sale of its coatings resins business and will make a decision during this quarter.
