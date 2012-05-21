Frank Willig, 72, retired head of the department for dynamics of interfacial reactions at Hahn-Meitner Institute, in Berlin, died on Feb. 24.
Born in Dessau, Germany, Willig received a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1970 from the Technical University of Munich under Heinz Gerischer. He then followed Gerischer to Berlin when Gerischer became director of the Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society; Willig was named group leader in the institute’s physical chemistry department.
An eminent researcher in the field of electrochemistry, Willig also served as an adjunct professor of physical chemistry at the Technical University of Berlin. He remained at the Fritz Haber Institute until 1995, when he joined the Hahn-Meitner Institute. He retired in 2005 and returned to the Fritz Haber Institute as a guest researcher.
Willig is survived by his wife, Kamala Mahanty-Willig, and son, Frank Amitabh.
