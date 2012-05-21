GSK Scores Proteomics In Cellzome Acquisition

GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to acquire the shares it does not currently own in Cellzome to access the latter’s proteomics platform for drug development. GSK currently owns just less than 20% of Cellzome through previous drug development collaborations. It will pay about $99 million for the rest of the company. Cellzome’s proteomic mass spectrometry and screening technology has been deployed in early-stage research on immune-inflammation therapies at GSK. The deal marks GSK’s third acquisition of a platform technology in the past five years. In 2007, the drug firm acquired Domantis, a developer of next-generation antibody therapies, and Praecis, a specialist in chemical synthesis and screening technologies. GSK and Cellzome shareholders plan to create a spin-off company retaining the rights to Cellzome assets that GSK does not plan to pursue.
