Materials

Gustaf B. Lindquist

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 21, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 21
Gustaf B. Lindquist, 88, a printing ink pioneer, died in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 26.

Born in Worcester, Mass., Lindquist entered Harvard University as a premedical student in 1940. He took courses in chemistry and history and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English history in 1943 under the accelerated wartime program. He then served the U.S. government in the laboratories of Dewey & Almy Chemical.

After the war, Lindquist joined U.S. Envelope Co., developing inks for transparent films and producing the first of the color-matching systems for which he became known. Then in 1958, he joined printing ink company Lewis Roberts, where he collaborated with Norman Klawunn to develop the Lewis Roberts Matchmaster Color System.

Lindquist joined Pantone as its technical director in 1963. In that role, he helped develop the Pantone Matching System, a widely used standardized color reproduction system that allows manufacturers in different locations to ensure that colors match. It is used in printing and in the manufacture of paint, fabric, and plastics.

He left Pantone in 1965 to join Van Son Holland Ink, serving as general manager of both its New York Printing Ink Co. and its Boston Printing Ink Co. He purchased Boston Printing Ink in 1968 but sold it back to Van Son in 1979. He then remained as Boston Printing Ink’s president and was also named vice president of Van Son. Lindquist became an environmental affairs consultant to Van Son after his 1991 retirement.

Lindquist also served on the board of the National Association of Printing Ink Manufacturers, which recognized him with the President’s Service Award in 1982, the Printing Ink Pioneer Award in 1983, and the Ault Award in 1992. Lindquist was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ingrid; five children; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

