Kenneth L. Stevenson, 72, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne (IPFW), died of cancer on Feb. 22.
Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Stevenson earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1961 and an M.S. in chemistry in 1965, both from Purdue University. Between 1961 and 1965, he also taught high school chemistry and algebra. He earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry in 1968 from the University of Michigan under James F. Verdieck.
Stevenson then joined the IPFW faculty as an assistant professor, becoming a full professor in 1978. He chaired the chemistry department from 1979 to 2003 and served as acting dean of the IPFW School of Science & Humanities (now the College of Arts & Sciences) for one year.
Conducting research in the field of photochemistry, he published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and one book, “Charge Transfer Photochemistry of Coordination Compounds.” He took sabbaticals in New Mexico, Colorado, and Hungary.
Stevenson was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963. For his research on copper complexes, he was recognized as Chemist of the Year in both 1979 and 1993 by the ACS Northeastern Indiana Section and Researcher of the Year by the IPFW Sigma Xi chapter in 1994.
Stevenson treasured his family and friends and was passionate about music and photography. After his retirement in 2004, he wrote a children’s story with original music entitled “Violet and the Purple Piano” and a musical play called “The Bonnie Lad That’s Far Awa.”
Stevenson is survived by his wife Carmen; daughters, Mindy Grewar, Jill Paulik, and Sarah; and three grandchildren. His first wife, Virginia, died in 1991.
