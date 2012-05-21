Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Materials Genome Initiative Gets Boost

by Andrea Widener
May 21, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Businesses and university partners have announced efforts to support the federal Materials Genome Initiative. They unveiled these new endeavors at a May 14 White House meeting of more than 170 public and private institutions interested in materials science. Launched in June 2011, the Materials Genome Initiative aims to speed the process of developing and deploying new materials. Over the past year, nine government agencies, including the Departments of Energy and Defense, have supported research projects to help hasten the pace of research. The new partnership projects are in areas as diverse as research, education and training, and industry collaboration. For example, Harvard University will make the properties of more than 7 million newly discovered molecules available to the public. The University Materials Council, a consortium of 33 higher education institutions, has pledged to find new ways to train materials scientists and engineers. In addition, Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley, and Oak Ridge National Laboratories will launch the Joint Materials Genome Institute.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE