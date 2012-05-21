Materials Genome Initiative Gets Boost

Businesses and university partners have announced efforts to support the federal Materials Genome Initiative. They unveiled these new endeavors at a May 14 White House meeting of more than 170 public and private institutions interested in materials science. Launched in June 2011, the Materials Genome Initiative aims to speed the process of developing and deploying new materials. Over the past year, nine government agencies, including the Departments of Energy and Defense, have supported research projects to help hasten the pace of research. The new partnership projects are in areas as diverse as research, education and training, and industry collaboration. For example, Harvard University will make the properties of more than 7 million newly discovered molecules available to the public. The University Materials Council, a consortium of 33 higher education institutions, has pledged to find new ways to train materials scientists and engineers. In addition, Argonne, Lawrence Berkeley, and Oak Ridge National Laboratories will launch the Joint Materials Genome Institute.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter