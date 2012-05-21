Piramal Will Buy Decision Resources

India’s Piramal Healthcare has agreed to acquire Decision Resources Group, a U.S.-based health care information company, for about $635 million. After posting 20% compounded annual growth for the past five years, DRG will have $160 million in sales in 2012, according to Piramal. Piramal has been looking for deals since selling its generic drug business to Abbott Laboratories for $3.8 billion in May 2010.
