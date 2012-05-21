Advertisement

People

Robert P. (Peter) Frosch

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 21, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 21
Robert P. (Peter) Frosch, 75, a retired consultant at Vorhees Computing Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., died on May 15, 2011.

Born in Summit, N.J., Frosch received a B.S. degree in chemistry from Union College, in Schenectady, N.Y., in 1959. He then earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from California Institute of Technology.

Serving as a professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, and then at Union College, he conducted research in the fields of molecular spectroscopy and electron paramagnetic resonance. Frosch then moved to Rensselaer Polytechnic in 1978 as a visiting professor and retired from Vorhees Computing Center in 1996 as a consultant.

He was a member of the American Physical Society and Sigma Xi and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1970.

Frosch loved to garden, growing many varieties of vegetables and flowers and planting hundreds of tulip and daffodil bulbs.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Pearl Marie; daughter, Maria Lanterman; and one grandson.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

