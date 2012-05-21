Russia’s Acron Bids For Polish Competitor

Russian fertilizer maker Acron Group has offered to pay $452 million for a 66% stake in rival Polish fertilizer maker Azotowe w Tarnowie-Mościcach. The Polish firm also makes nylon 6 and polyacetal resins. The Polish government owns about one-third of Azotowe’s shares, and the remainder is publicly traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Acron says the purchase would give it a base of operations in the European Union and provide Azotowe access to potash and phosphate reserves.
