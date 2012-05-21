Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ruthenium Switches On To Kill Cancer Cells

After activation by light, ruthenium bipyridine complexes become more potent than cisplatin

by Journal News and Community
May 21, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Cisplatin [PtCl2(NH3)2], a widely used cancer drug, cross-links DNA to disrupt replication and transcription, thereby killing cancer cells. But cisplatin also attacks healthy cells, causing debilitating side effects. Chemists have now developed two ruthenium complexes that might reduce side effects: The complexes are inert and nontoxic in the dark, but when activated with light, they switch on their cancer-cell-killing ability and become more toxic than cisplatin (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3009677). Edith C. Glazer and colleagues at the University of Kentucky focused on octahedral ruthenium bipyridine complexes (one shown) that, because of steric strain, shed a ligand (red) when illuminated with blue-green light. These light-activated ruthenium complexes cross-link DNA, just as cisplatin does. The researchers found that the ruthenium complexes were up to 200 times as toxic in the light as in the dark, and after light activation they were up to three times as potent as cisplatin against tumor cells.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE