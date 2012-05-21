U.S. Exports Of Green Tech Promoted

EPA and the Commerce Department last week unveiled a plan to promote U.S. exports of environment-related technology, products, and services. In partnership with trade associations, the two agencies will help identify opportunities for U.S. companies in what EPA estimates is a more than $800 billion global market. In September, the agencies plan to launch a portal on the federal website export.gov to provide market research, environmental analysis, and financing options for companies that provide environmental goods and services. “When it comes to technology that conserves resources and protects the environment, America leads the rest of the world by a mile,” says EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson. “As other countries start to take environmental challenges more and more seriously, there is a growing global market for the technologies that have been and continue to be developed by innovators on our shores.” The Environmental Technologies Export Initiative, she says, will make it easier for U.S. companies to enter and succeed in this global market. The effort builds on President Barack Obama’s call to double U.S. exports by the end of 2014.